Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Gap Up to $8.01

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.59. Enerplus shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 12,045 shares.

ERF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 3.24.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Enerplus by 323.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,785 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth $21,570,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Enerplus by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,664 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $11,737,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth $12,942,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.