Enigma 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $241,012.00 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $241,012.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.86 or 0.00353374 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002035 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.48 or 0.00814491 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

