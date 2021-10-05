Ennis, Inc. (EBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Ennis has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Ennis has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of EBF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,302. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $505.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ennis stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

