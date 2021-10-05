Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.150-$6.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.57.

ETR stock opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

