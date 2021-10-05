Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 1,529.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 521,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 489,061 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HTAB opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $22.84.

