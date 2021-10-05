Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $217,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC increased its stake in APA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,598 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of APA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 429,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ APA opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

