Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of IIGD stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.