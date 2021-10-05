Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $184,000 Investment in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FEMY shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Femasys in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.45 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Femasys in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Femasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Femasys stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Femasys Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Femasys Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

