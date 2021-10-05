Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,941 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $14,831,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $5,661,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,799,000 after purchasing an additional 133,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 110,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.52. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

