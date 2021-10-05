Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,640,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,137,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,909,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,148,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $724,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

