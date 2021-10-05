Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tennant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,780,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,887,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,712,000 after buying an additional 70,606 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Tennant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,241,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tennant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after buying an additional 37,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,081.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant stock opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. Tennant has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.