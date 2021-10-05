enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) versus CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) Critical Review

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CVR Medical and enVVeno Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 N/A N/A enVVeno Medical $30,000.00 2,808.15 -$9.14 million ($7.54) -1.29

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than enVVeno Medical.

Volatility & Risk

CVR Medical has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and enVVeno Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A -11.88% 26.49% enVVeno Medical N/A -47.99% -43.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CVR Medical and enVVeno Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

CVR Medical Company Profile

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.



