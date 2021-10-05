Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised Epsilon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of EPSN stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. Epsilon Energy has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 97.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

