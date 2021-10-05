Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Genfit SA’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Genfit in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genfit’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GNFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genfit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Genfit from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. Genfit has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genfit by 7.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genfit by 76.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

