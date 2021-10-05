Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Saratoga Investment Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saratoga Investment in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 102.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth $2,569,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth $108,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth $30,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

