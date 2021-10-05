Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Surgery Partners, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surgery Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%.

SGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

SGRY stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 3.15. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 122.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $8,330,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 18.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

