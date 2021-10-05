Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $86.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

