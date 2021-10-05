Ergoteles LLC Buys New Stake in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 63,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $204,604.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 3,527 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $25,747.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,470 shares of company stock valued at $702,287. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $415.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 82.51%. The business had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

