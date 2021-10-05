Ergoteles LLC Invests $458,000 in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.