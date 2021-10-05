Ergoteles LLC Invests $470,000 in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 522.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

SAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

