Ergoteles LLC Invests $492,000 in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,366 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.12% of Tejon Ranch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2,800.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,040,400 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,118 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,673 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after buying an additional 74,104 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,976 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.16 million, a P/E ratio of 194.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

