Ergoteles LLC Invests $507,000 in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after buying an additional 1,866,955 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $4,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

