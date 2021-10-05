Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 74.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

CABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of CABA opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $294.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $6,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

