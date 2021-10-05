Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.39% of CB Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 151.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 58.90%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

