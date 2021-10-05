Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.90% of Essex Property Trust worth $176,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $327.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.65.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

