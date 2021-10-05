Ethereum Gold (ETG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $32.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 92% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $395,543.51 and approximately $32.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,240.77 or 0.08614841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00053767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.00278157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00113675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

