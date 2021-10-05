Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Achieves Market Cap of $32.21 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for $2.87 or 0.00005675 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $32.21 million and $1.05 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,207,217 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

