European Assets Trust PLC (EAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON EAT opened at GBX 139.24 ($1.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £501.35 million and a PE ratio of 2.62. European Assets Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 98.80 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 152 ($1.99). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.
European Assets Trust Company Profile
