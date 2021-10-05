European Assets Trust PLC (EAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON EAT opened at GBX 139.24 ($1.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £501.35 million and a PE ratio of 2.62. European Assets Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 98.80 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 152 ($1.99). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

