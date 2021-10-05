Eutelsat Communications’ (EUTLF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eutelsat Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Eutelsat Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

