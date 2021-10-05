Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETCMY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications presently has an average rating of Hold.
ETCMY stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.49.
Eutelsat Communications Company Profile
Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
