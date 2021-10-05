Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,591 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.4% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 67,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,184.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.72.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.89. The stock had a trading volume of 36,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

