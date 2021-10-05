Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $487,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 212,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 150,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.43. The company had a trading volume of 72,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average of $84.31. The firm has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.