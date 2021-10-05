Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $783,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 41,220 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,688,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.80. 81,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,322. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.