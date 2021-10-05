Evermay Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 11,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Visa by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,953.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 55,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 52,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.90. 109,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,191,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $441.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.03. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

