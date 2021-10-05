Evermay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 37,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 31,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 108.7% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.61. The company had a trading volume of 300,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,634,560. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $170.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.