Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 404,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,129,000 after buying an additional 37,304 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 115,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,514. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.61.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

