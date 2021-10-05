Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,734. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

