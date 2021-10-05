Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,080 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,037,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 20.0% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $107,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,615,000 after buying an additional 182,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after purchasing an additional 595,024 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 638,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,344. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.56. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

