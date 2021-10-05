ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Short Interest Update

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,200 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 934,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $127.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.32 and a 200-day moving average of $107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.04 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,868.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 56.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 10,525.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

