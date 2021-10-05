ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of EXLS opened at $126.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.03.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.04 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,868.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 10,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in ExlService by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

