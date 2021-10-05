Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Update

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,800 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the August 31st total of 282,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.4 days.

OTCMKTS:EXXRF remained flat at $$85.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457. Exor has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $90.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.76.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

