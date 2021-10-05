Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Update

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,800 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the August 31st total of 282,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.4 days.
OTCMKTS:EXXRF remained flat at $$85.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457. Exor has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $90.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.76.
Exor Company Profile
