eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Up 5.7%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.41 and last traded at $40.36. 8,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,587,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 3.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In related news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,700 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,130. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,481,000 after purchasing an additional 831,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,911,000 after buying an additional 82,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after buying an additional 858,931 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after buying an additional 1,418,397 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after buying an additional 213,817 shares during the period. 20.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

