Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.78.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $114.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.42.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

