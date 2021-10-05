Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $405.29 Million

Brokerages forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report $405.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $413.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $394.90 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $343.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

NYSE:EXR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.89. The stock had a trading volume of 447,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,581. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.35. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $194.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 94.70%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 86.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

