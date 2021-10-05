Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,637,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,736 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $229,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $233,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362,201. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $262.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

