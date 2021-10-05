F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.17). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTX. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 407,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,436,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSTX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

