FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $404.12

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $404.12 and last traded at $402.29, with a volume of 1339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.80.

The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.25 and its 200 day moving average is $343.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,845 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,743,000 after buying an additional 44,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

