Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will post $348.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $347.60 million to $348.40 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $374.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fair Isaac.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The business had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.71.

NYSE FICO traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $395.77. The company had a trading volume of 255,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,268. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $455.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after acquiring an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 692.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 58.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,262,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after buying an additional 51,356 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.