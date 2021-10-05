Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $348.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to report sales of $348.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $348.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $347.60 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $374.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.71.

FICO stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $395.77. 255,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,268. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $455.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

