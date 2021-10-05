Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Holdings Trimmed by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO opened at $396.12 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $458.57 and a 200-day moving average of $489.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.71.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

