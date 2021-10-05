Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Holdings Trimmed by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FICO opened at $396.12 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $458.57 and a 200-day moving average of $489.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.71.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
